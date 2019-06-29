Report: Derrick Rose likely to be headed elsewhere

Derrick Rose had a very resurgent season with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2018-19 prior to his year ending prematurely thanks to injuries.

According to a report from The Athletic, his time in the Twin Cities may be up. Frank Isola is reporting that Rose is likely headed to join the Detroit Pistons.

Detroit Pistons are emerging as the favorite to sign Derrick Rose, according to a league source. — Frank Isola (@TheFrankIsola) June 29, 2019

This past year with the Wolves, Rose averaged 18 points per game in 51 contests while battling various injuries throughout the course of the season. He did add a 3-point shot to his game, shooting a career-high 37% from 3-point range.

