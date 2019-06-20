Report: Wolves acquire sixth pick in draft, deal Dario Saric, No. 11 pick to Suns

The Wolves didn’t succeed in acquiring either the fourth or fifth pick in Thursday’s NBA draft, but new president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas did succeed in obtaining the sixth pick.

The Wolves dealt the No. 11 pick and Dario Saric to the Suns hours before the draft for the sixth selection in the first round. The Wolves likely will target either guard Darius Garland or Coby White with the pick.

Minnesota has traded No. 11 and Dario Saric to Phoenix for the No. 6 pick in the draft, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2019

Minnesota president Gersson Rosas tried to get to No. 4, No. 5 and finally moved up to No. 6. https://t.co/92ro1J5uP3 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2019

Garland spent his only collegiate season at Vanderbilt. The freshman missed most of the year due to a torn meniscus in his left knee. He played in just four games at Vanderbilt but averaged nearly 20 points per game over that stretch.

White was also a ‘one-and-done’ player at North Carolina. While in school he averaged 16 points and four assists per game in 35 contests for the Tar Heels.

The first four picks are expected to be Zion Williamson (Pelicans), Ja Morant (Grizzlies), RJ Barrett (Knicks), and De’Andre Hunter (Hawks). The Cleveland Cavaliers pick fifth one spot ahead of the Wolves at No. 6. They’re thought to be deciding between Garland and Texas Tech guard Jarrett Culver.