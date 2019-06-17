Report: Wolves add another assistant coach

Since the Minnesota Timberwolves hired Gersson Rosas in May as the team’s President of Basketball Operations they’ve been busy adding both to the front office and coaching staff.

The Wolves hired Ryan Saunders as the full-time head coach in May and since have been busy filling out the coaching staff. They’ve hired David Vanterpool away from Portland and Pablo Prigioni away from Brooklyn before. Vanterpool will be in charge of the defensive end of the equation and Prigioni will be helping out with things offensively and with player development.

On Monday the Wolves added another name to the coaching staff in Bryan Gates according to The Athletic.

The Timberwolves are in the process of adding another name to Ryan Saunders' coaching staff: veteran assistant Bryan Gates, league sources tell @TheAthleticMIN — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) June 17, 2019

Over the course of his career, Gates has spent time as an assistant with the Sacramento Kings in two different stints, the New Orleans Pelicans, and a stint in Minnesota on Flip Saunders’ staff in 2015-16.

The possibility of Gates joining the staff was first brought up by SKOR North’s Darren Wolfson on Monday morning.