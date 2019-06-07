Report: Wolves add to coaching staff

The Minnesota Timberwolves have made a number of moves to revamp the front office and coaching staff this offseason, and that doesn’t seem to be slowing down quite yet.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Wolves are hiring Pablo Prigioni as an assistant coach to focus on the offensive side of things.

Minnesota is hiring Brooklyn’s player development coach Pablo Prigioni as an assistant coach, league sources tell ESPN. Prigioni has common Rockets history with Minnesota President Gersson Rosas. He’ll focus on offensive end under coach Ryan Saunders. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 7, 2019

Prigioni does only have two years of coaching experience under his belt, although he did play professionally from 1995 until 2017, including in the NBA from 2012 until 2016. Prigioni spent time as a member of the Houston Rockets while President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas was there as well.

While in Brooklyn, Prigioni was part of the player development staff that saw the Nets rise from a lottery team to the sixth seed in the east despite not having any of their own draft picks over the past couple of seasons.

According to SKOR North’s Darren Wolfson, the Wolves will also be adding Kevin Burleson to the staff, likely in a player development role. Burleson previously has been an assistant coach for the Iowa Wolves — the G League affiliate of Minnesota — and the Memphis Grizzlies. Burleson also played for the University of Minnesota from 1999 until 2003.