Report: Wolves could have interest in All-Star guard

D’Angelo Russell made his first NBA All-Star team this year as a member of the Brooklyn Nets and will hit restricted free agency on June 30.

Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that his market for the offseason is beginning to take shape, and that the Minnesota Timberwolves are one of the teams that is interested in his services ($).

It would be a difficult thing to pull off for the Wolves, seeing as they enter the offseason over the cap and have the contracts of Jeff Teague, Gorgui Dieng, and Andrew Wiggins on the books for the foreseeable future. Karl-Anthony Towns’ five-year, $158 million contract also goes into effect this season.

For the Wolves to make this happen there are a couple of avenues that they could go down, but it’s unlikely that this becomes reality due to the financial limitations of Minnesota and the fact that Brooklyn can match any offer sheet signed by Russell. The Wolves could try and orchestrate a sign-and-trade which could subject them to more financial complications.

This season Russell averaged 21.1 points and seven assists per game while shooting 43.4% from the field and 36.9% from beyond 3-point range. He led the Nets to a 42-40 record for the franchises first playoff berth since 2015. It’s also worth noting that Russell and Towns are close friends after Russell was selected one pick behind Towns in the 2015 draft.