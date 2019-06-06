wolves

Report: Wolves hire lead assistant

By Danny Cunningham | @RealDCunningham June 6, 2019 12:32 pm


The Minnesota Timberwolves are still in the stages of putting together the coaching staff for new head coach Ryan Saunders, but they took a big step in filling it out on Thursday.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Wolves are hiring Portland’s David Vanterpool as the lead assistant for Saunders.

Vanterpool has been a coach with Portland since the 2012 season, and prior to that spent five seasons as an assistant coach overseas for CSKA Moscow. Vanterpool’s name did come up during the Wolves’ search for the head coach that pointed them to Saunders. He was also mentioned as a candidate for head coaching openings this offseason in Cleveland, Phoenix, and Memphis.

This story will be updated should more news develop.

Topics:
Wolves wolves



Latest Wolves Stories

wolves