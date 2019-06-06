Report: Wolves hire lead assistant

The Minnesota Timberwolves are still in the stages of putting together the coaching staff for new head coach Ryan Saunders, but they took a big step in filling it out on Thursday.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Wolves are hiring Portland’s David Vanterpool as the lead assistant for Saunders.

Sources: Minnesota is hiring Portland assistant David Vanterpool as associate head coach. He’ll run defense and play key role in support of Ryan Saunders. Vanterpool spent seven years with Blazers, playing a prominent part in growth of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 6, 2019

Vanterpool has been a coach with Portland since the 2012 season, and prior to that spent five seasons as an assistant coach overseas for CSKA Moscow. Vanterpool’s name did come up during the Wolves’ search for the head coach that pointed them to Saunders. He was also mentioned as a candidate for head coaching openings this offseason in Cleveland, Phoenix, and Memphis.

