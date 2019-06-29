Report: Wolves to meet with D’Angelo Russell on Sunday

The start of NBA Free Agency is a little over 24 hours away, but that doesn’t mean the fireworks can’t start a little bit early.

According to Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes, the Minnesota Timberwolves will be meeting with restricted free agent guard D’Angelo Russell at the beginning of free agency on Sunday afternoon.

Minnesota Timberwolves to meet with Brooklyn Nets restricted free agent guard D’Angelo Russell at the start of free-agency, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 29, 2019

Russell was given a qualifying offer by the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, but Brooklyn is chasing bigger free agents such as Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. A reunion between the Nets and Russell appears to be unlikely as of right now.

In order for this to happen for the Wolves, it would likely need to be done via a sign-and-trade with Brooklyn. The Wolves do not have sufficient cap space to sign Russell outright, but there are avenues to get there if necessary.

Russell made his first career all-star team last year while with Brooklyn. He averaged 21.1 points and seven assists for games while helping to lead the Nets to their first playoff appearance since 2015. It’s also worth noting that Russell and Wolves All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns are close friends. Towns has been vocal in multiple interviews that he’s actively recruiting Russell to join the Wolves this summer. Towns is expected to be in the meeting with Russell according to Haynes. President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas and head coach Ryan Saunders will be present as well with the meeting taking place in Los Angeles.

