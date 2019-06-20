With the sixth pick in the NBA Draft the Minnesota Timberwolves select Jarrett Culver

After making a trade to move up from the No. 11 slot in the draft prior to the start of the event, the Minnesota Timberwolves selected Jarrett Culver from Texas Tech.

Culver averaged 18.5 points per game in his sophomore season at Texas Tech. He did so while shooting 46% from the floor. The downside to his game was the 30% shooting from 3-point range in his second season on over four attempts per game. That was a significant drop off from the 38% he shot in his freshman season.

Culver is considered a lockdown defender on the other end of the floor. He’s listed at 6-foot-6 with a wingspan of 6-foot-9.

The 11th pick, technically made by the Wolves with the intention of being sent to the Phoenix Suns was Cameron Johnson of North Carolina.

The story will be updated as more details emerge.