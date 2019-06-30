Wolves free agency tracker: The latest on the pursuit of D’Angelo Russell

The start of the 2019 NBA Free Agency period is officially here and the Minnesota Timberwolves may still be waiting for good news, but there has been news so far.

Derrick Rose

First, right as the free agency period began at 5:01 p.m. it was reported by ESPN that the Wolves would be losing guard Derrick Rose to the Detroit Pistons in free agency. Rose spent parts of two seasons with the Wolves and had a resurgence in 2018-19. He shot a career-high 37% from 3-point range in 2018-19 to go along with 18 points per game. Rose’s new deal with Detroit is worth $15 million over two years.

Free agent guard Derrick Rose has agreed to a two-year, $15M deal to join the Detroit Pistons, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Taj Gibson

Gibson spent two seasons in Minnesota after signing as a free agent prior to the 2017-18 season, but his days on the Timberwolves are over. According to ESPN he’s going to New York on a two-year deal worth $20 million.

Taj Gibson has agreed to a two-year, $20M deal with the Knicks, agent Mark Bartelstein tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

D’Angelo Russell Watch

The Wolves were reportedly meeting with the former Brooklyn Nets All-Star as soon as the free agency period opened up at 5:01 p.m. There hasn’t been much news to report on this front, however Karl-Anthony Towns did have a very cryptic Instagram message on Sunday evening.

Karl-Anthony Towns has posted on his IG story. pic.twitter.com/5Ndzamcrkd — Danny Cunningham (@RealDCunningham) July 1, 2019

Prior to that, Marc Stein of the New York Times reported that the Wolves were working to clear space in order to make Russell part of the picture.

D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns were huddling as recently as yesterday, league sources, while the Wolves have been canvassing the league to make the trades they need to make that can seal the former Nets All-Star as the new point guard in Minnesota — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 1, 2019

