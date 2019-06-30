Wolves lose out on D’Angelo Russell

The Minnesota Timberwolves were thought to be front-runners for Brooklyn Nets guard D’Angelo Russell, until they weren’t.

According to ESPN, the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors have agreed to a sign-and-trade deal that sends Russell to the Warriors. He’ll be getting a four-year deal worth $117 million.

Golden State and Brooklyn have agreed on a sign-and-trade, sending D’Angelo Russell to the Warriors on a four-year, $117M maximum contract, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

The Wolves met with Russell shortly after free agency began on Sunday, but clearly things didn’t materialize the way that they needed to in order to get a deal done. For Russell to become a member of the Wolves a sign-and-trade would have likely needed to be involved, but the Wolves did need to try and clear cap room first.

Russell and Wolves’ All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns are close friends and have been since high school. The pair went first and second in the 2015 NBA Draft to the Wolves and Lakers, respectively.