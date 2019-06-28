Wolves waive Cam Reynolds

The Minnesota Timberwolves have opened up an additional roster spot prior to the start of Sunday’s free agency period by releasing Cam Reynolds on Friday afternoon.

Reynolds announced on his Instagram that he was no longer a member of the organization.

ESPN later reported that Reynolds was waived. His contract details were not entirely known, but his believed that his 2019-2020 salary was not guaranteed and would have become so in January.

According to SKOR North’s Darren Wolfson the Wolves could potentially be open to bringing Reynolds back depending on how things go for them during the free agency period.

Told the #Twolves would have interest in re-signing Reynolds if they strike out in free agency. This move, which I still can't fully figure out, was about what Rosas is trying to accomplish, not Reynolds having a guarantee elsewhere. — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) June 28, 2019

In 19 games with the Wolves last season Reynolds averaged five points per game on over 41% shooting from 3-point range.

Even after cutting Reynolds the Wolves are still over the projected 2019-20 NBA Salary Cap.