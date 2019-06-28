wolves

Wolves waive Cam Reynolds

By Danny Cunningham | @RealDCunningham June 28, 2019 3:36 pm


The Minnesota Timberwolves have opened up an additional roster spot prior to the start of Sunday’s free agency period by releasing Cam Reynolds on Friday afternoon.

Reynolds announced on his Instagram that he was no longer a member of the organization.

ESPN later reported that Reynolds was waived. His contract details were not entirely known, but his believed that his 2019-2020 salary was not guaranteed and would have become so in January.

According to SKOR North’s Darren Wolfson the Wolves could potentially be open to bringing Reynolds back depending on how things go for them during the free agency period.

In 19 games with the Wolves last season Reynolds averaged five points per game on over 41% shooting from 3-point range.

Even after cutting Reynolds the Wolves are still over the projected 2019-20 NBA Salary Cap.

