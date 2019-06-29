Write That Down: NBA Free Agent Edition

Happy free agency! The time is (just about) here and the biggest summer of the NBA since 2016 has arrived. There promises to be plenty of action early and often as some of the NBA’s biggest names could potentially be on the move.

One of the favorite segments of Mackey & Judd w/ Ramie is “Write That Down!” and I’m going to steal it from them for the sake of this article. I’m predicting where some of the top free agents in the NBA are going to land. I picked 12 of the top free agents across the league and put down my best prediction as to where they’ll be playing basketball when the 2019-20 season opens up in October.

Kawhi Leonard – Los Angeles Lakers

Leonard is the biggest prize this July as he enters unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career. He just won his second title and Finals MVP with his second team in Toronto. Every team in the NBA would give Leonard a max deal if they could, but this looks to be a three-team race between Toronto, the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers. I’ve long been on the Leonard is going to stay in Toronto train, but all the momentum seems to be pointing towards Los Angeles.

Kevin Durant – Brooklyn Nets

Durant would have been the biggest prize this July were it not for the Achilles injury that he suffered during Game 5 of the NBA Finals this past June against Toronto. Instead, Leonard takes that title with Durant likely missing much of, if not the entirety of the 2019-20 season as he recovers from his injury. It could make sense for him to stay in the Bay Area and recover on the Warriors’ dime, but this prediction is that he’ll head elsewhere.

Kyrie Irving – Brooklyn Nets

The Nets are vying for the title of winning the month of July by trying to attract two max-level players. If they land both Irving and Durant they’ll become one of the title favorites in 2020-21 when Durant returns from injury. The writing for Irving to Brooklyn seems to have been on the wall for some time now.

Jimmy Butler – Houston Rockets

Butler is going to get paid one way or another this summer. Philadelphia can offer him a five-year max contract, while other teams can only give him four years. Or Butler can try and force his way into a sign and trade with either Houston or Miami. He’ll meet with both teams and I’ll predict he lands in Houston.

Tobias Harris – Philadelphia 76ers

With Philly potentially losing Jimmy Butler as part of a sign-and-trade or in free agency, they cannot afford to not lock down Harris.

Kemba Walker – Boston Celtics

With Irving out the door, and the Hornets seemingly not interested in offering Walker the money that he could earn from them, the Celtics make the most sense. This one seems pretty likely to happen.

Al Horford – New Orleans Pelicans

Horford is believed to be getting an offer worth north of $100 million over the next four seasons and it isn’t coming from Boston. The free agent big man makes sense in New Orleans both from a cultural stand point and from where the team is right now. Depending on just how good No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson is, the Pelicans could find themselves in the playoffs next year, and Horford could be a big reason as to why.

Klay Thompson – Golden State Warriors

It was reported by The Athletic that Thompson will be getting a full five-year max offer from the Warriors at the first moment they’re allowed to do so. There isn’t much else to see here.

Khris Middleton – Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the more interesting teams in this free agency period. Three of their five starters are on the market (more on that below) and it might be difficult to keep the team together as it was constructed last season. They’re going to get awfully pricey, and the Bucks have to hope to pay Giannis Antetokounmpo the super-max next offseason when he becomes extension eligible. Middleton will get either the max or something very close to it to stay in Milwaukee.

Malcolm Brogdon (restricted) – Chicago Bulls

ESPN’s Zach Lowe has said on his podcast that the Bucks have a walk away number for an offer sheet that Brogdon could sign with another team. He’s going to be a hot commodity across the league and this could be a fit for him to play alongside No. 7 overall pick Coby White in the backcourt with the Bulls.

DeMarcus Cousins – New York Knicks

Cousins is still searching for the big pay day of his career, and this likely won’t be it. Last offseason he took less to try and win a title with Golden State while rehabbing from a torn Achilles. This year he’s coming off of a torn quad with a lot to prove. A one-year deal with the Knicks makes sense. It puts him in a low-pressure situation where he can put up numbers and get paid next July.

D’Angelo Russell (restricted)– Minnesota Timberwolves

Who am I kidding? This is the one you came to see. This is why you clicked on this article at SKORNorth.com. I know why you’re here. You’re here to see if all the noise predicting Russell to the Wolves is real. I think it is. I think that this wouldn’t be gathering the momentum that it has if not for things being very real between the two sides. With the Nets landing Irving, they no longer have a need for Russell. He’ll make a terrific fit alongside Karl-Anthony Towns in Minnesota and the Wolves suddenly look like a team – once again – with a very bright future and playoff aspirations.