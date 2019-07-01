Report: Anthony Tolliver moving on in free agency

As free agency continues on, it becomes more and more certain that the Minnesota Timberwolves will look like a very different team.

Both Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson have reportedly moved on in free agency, and Anthony Tolliver can now be added to that list.

According to The Athletic, Tolliver is signing a free agent deal with the Portland Trail Blazers for the 2019-20 season.

Free agent forward Anthony Tolliver has agreed to a one-year, $2.6M deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Tolliver will provide a high-level shooting rotation big. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2019

The 2018-19 season was Tolliver’s second stint with the Wolves. He averaged five points per game across 65 games. While Tom Thibodeau was coaching is playing time was mostly inconsistent, especially after the team dealt Jimmy Butler for Robert Covington, Dario Saric, and Jerryd Bayless.

His spot in the rotation was more secure after Ryan Saunders took over the coaching duties, as he played in 40 of the 42 games that Saunders coached. Under Thibodeau Tolliver collected 15 DNP-CDs after the Butler trade. In the 12 games he did play in that span he averaged only 10 minutes per game.