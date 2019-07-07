wolves

Report: Tyus Jones agrees to an offer sheet in Memphis

By Danny Cunningham | @RealDCunningham July 7, 2019 10:54 pm


The point guard position for the Minnesota Timberwolves is a bit of a question headed into the 2019-20 season with Jeff Teague on an expiring contract and things murky after that.

According to a report from The Athletic, Wolves restricted free agent Tyus Jones agreed to an offer sheet with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Charania later reported that the offer sheet signed by Jones is for three years and worth $24 million over the life of the contract.

In four seasons with the Wolves, the Apple Valley, Minn. native has averaged 6.9 points per game on 41.5% shooting while dishing out 4.8 assists per game.

