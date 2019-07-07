Report: Tyus Jones agrees to an offer sheet in Memphis

The point guard position for the Minnesota Timberwolves is a bit of a question headed into the 2019-20 season with Jeff Teague on an expiring contract and things murky after that.

According to a report from The Athletic, Wolves restricted free agent Tyus Jones agreed to an offer sheet with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Timberwolves RFA Tyus Jones has agreed to a contract offer sheet with the Memphis Grizzlies, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 8, 2019

Charania later reported that the offer sheet signed by Jones is for three years and worth $24 million over the life of the contract.

In four seasons with the Wolves, the Apple Valley, Minn. native has averaged 6.9 points per game on 41.5% shooting while dishing out 4.8 assists per game.