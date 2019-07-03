Wolves acquire wing from Portland

As free agency continues on, the Minnesota Timberwolves continue to make moves to fill out their roster. The latest has come in the form of a sign-and-trade with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Wolves have acquired restricted free agent Jake Layman from the Blazers, a league source told SKOR North. Layman will sign a three-year contract worth $11.5 million. ESPN was the first to report the news.

Portland restricted free agent F Jake Layman is signing a three-year, $11.5M deal with Minnesota, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Minnesota is acquiring Layman in a sign-and-trade agreement with the Blazers. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 4, 2019

Layman has spent three seasons in the NBA with Portland after being selected with the 47th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. In the 2018-19 season he averaged a career-high 7.6 points per game while playing 18.7 minutes a night. His 3-point shooting improved considerably from a measly 20% in 2017-18 to 32% in 2018-19.

According to ESPN, the Wolves are absorbing him into a trade exception.

Minnesota absorbed Layman into a trade exception. "We’re extremely appreciative of how hard (Portland President) Neil Olshey worked with us to accommodate what we were trying to accomplish in this sign and trade,” Bartelstein told ESPN. https://t.co/5z79wkxubL — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 4, 2019

In Minnesota, Layman will be reunited with assistant coach David Vanterpool, who was an assistant in Portland for the entirety of Layman’s career with the Blazers.

