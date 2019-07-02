Report: Wolves add frontcourt depth

The Minnesota Timberwolves continue to add to their roster as free agency continues on in the NBA.

According to a report from The Athletic, the Wolves have come to terms with Noah Vonleh for the 2019-20 season.

The Timberwolves have agreed to terms with Noah Vonleh on a one-year deal, league sources tell @TheAthleticMIN — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) July 2, 2019

Last season Vonleh spent the year in New York with the Knicks, playing in 68 games, averaging 8.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. The deal appears to be more of a depth signing with how things stand right now, although Vonleh is still young and won’t turn 24 until late-August.

A league source told SKOR North’s Darren Wolfson that the deal is worth $2 million, slightly above the veteran minimum for the 2019-20 season.

Vonleh was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets. He’s since bounced around the NBA, playing for four different teams throughout his five-year NBA career.