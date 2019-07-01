Report: Wolves involved in D’Angelo Russell trade

The Minnesota Timberwolves spent part of their free agency period courting former Brooklyn Nets guard D’Angelo Russell. He was the No. 1 priority for the Wolves, but he ultimately decided to join the Golden State Warriors via a sign-and-trade.

The Wolves will be involved in the sign-and-trade process, according to ESPN, receiving Shabazz Napier and Treveon Graham as well as cash in the deal.

Golden State is moving Shabazz Napier, Treveon Graham and cash onto Minnesota, league sources tell ESPN. Napier and Graham are part of the D'Angelo Russell sign-and-trade. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

The contracts of both Napier and Graham both have a guarantee date of July 10, meaning the Wolves can waive them before that date comes and clear them from the books.

Last season in Brooklyn, Napier played in 56 games, averaging 9.4 points per game on 38% shooting. Graham played in 35 games for the Nets as well, averaging 5.3 points per game.

The Wolves also reportedly received cash as part of the deal.

This story will be updated should more news develop.