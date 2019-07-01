Report: Wolves sign Jordan Bell

The Minnesota Timberwolves have jumped into the free agency period with their first agreement, according to Yahoo! Sports.

Chris Haynes was the first to report the news that the Wolves and former Golden State big man Jordan Bell have come to terms on a contract.

Free agent Jordan Bell has agreed to a guaranteed deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, agents Aaron Mintz and Michael Tellem of CAA told Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2019

Bell figures to be one of the backups to Karl-Anthony Towns in Minnesota, and should be part of the replacement plan for the newly-departed Taj Gibson.

According to The Athletic, Bell’s deal is worth $1.6 million for the 2019-20 season.

Jordan Bell agreed to a one-year, $1.6 million deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, a league source told @TheAthleticNBA. https://t.co/tDdEzpBZd3 — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 1, 2019

Bell spent the first two seasons of his career with the Warriors, averaging 3.9 points per game while playing 12.8 minutes per game over the course of 125 games. Bell was famously a second round draft pick of the Chicago Bulls before the Warriors paid $3.5 million for his draft rights back in 2017.