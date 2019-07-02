Twins reinstate Adalberto Mejia; outright Ronald Torreyes to Triple-A Rochester

The Twins announced they have returned lefthanded pitcher Adalberto Mejia from his rehab assignment and reinstated him from the 60-day injured list.

Mejía, 26, who missed the Twins’ past 56 games because of a right calf strain, has given up 12 runs (11 earned) with 11 strikeouts in 11.1 innings in 11 major league games this season. In six rehab appearances between Single-A Fort Myers (two games) and Double-A Pensacola (four games), the lefthander threw seven-scoreless innings, scattering four hits and a walk with 10 strikeouts.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Twins outrighted infielder Ronald Torreyes to Triple-A Rochester. Torreyes, 26, has played in 27 games between Single-A Fort Myers and Rochester, batting a combined .179 (19-for-106) with four doubles, five home runs, 19 RBI and a .578 OPS.

Mejía will take the place of Lewis Thorpe, who was optioned to Rochester on Monday, on the 25-man roster. Thorpe, 23, made his major league debut Sunday in Chicago, throwing five innings, allowing two runs with seven strikeouts.