Wolves claim guard off waivers from Clippers; announce other acqusitions

On Sunday night the Minnesota Timberwolves saw point guard Tyus Jones sign an offer sheet with the Memphis Grizzlies for three years and $28 million. On Monday afternoon they may have claimed his replacement off of waivers.

The Wolves claimed guard Tyrone Wallace off of waivers from the LA Clippers.

Wallace will be entering his third season in the NBA after spending the first two with the Clippers. In his rookie season he played in 30 games while averaging 9.7 points per game in 30 games (19 starts). In his second year in the league he saw less playing time and his numbers dropped accordingly. For the Clippers he only saw 10 minutes per game and scored 3.5 points in 62 games.

The acquisition of Wallace may foreshadow a decision on Jones’ future with the Wolves. The $28 million price tag is a steep one and would put the Wolves just below the luxury tax to start the season. If the Wolves view Jones as the future of that position it would make some sense to match the offer sheet, but if they don’t letting Jones walk would be the sensible option.

On Monday the Wolves also did announce the acquisitions of Jake Layman and Noah Vonleh.

Layman was acquired as part of a sign-and-trade with the Portland Trail Blazers, where he spent the first three years of his career. His contract is for three years and worth just over $11 million. Vonleh has bounced around throughout his career, and spent last season in New York with the Knicks. He signed a one-year deal worth $2 million.