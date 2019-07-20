Wolves make two-way addition

The Minnesota Timberwolves converted Naz Reid from a two-way contract into a full-time NBA deal on Thursday, and on Friday they made another two-way roster move.

The team has inked Jordan McLaughlin to one of their two-way contract slots after he had an impressive performance for the team in the Las Vegas Summer League over the last couple of weeks. The 23-year old spent last season as a member of the Long Island Nets — Brooklyn’s G-League team — after signing an exhibit 10 contract with Brooklyn prior to training camp. In Long Island he averaged 15 points per game.

McLaughlin announced on his Twitter on Friday that he was signing with the Wolves. The details of the contract were revealed by SKOR North’s Darren Wolfson on Saturday.

Officially a 2-way. Was what Glen Taylor hinted at yesterday on the Scoop podcast. #Twolves https://t.co/mgRNS0Qapx — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) July 20, 2019

While in Vegas with the Wolves McLaughlin was impressive. He finished the Summer League with averages of 9.9 points and was the team leader in assists and steals with five assists and 1.40 steals per game.

McLaughlin went undrafted after spending his four-year collegiate career at USC where he was a four-year starter and named a member of the 2017-18 All-Pac 12 team.

The Wolves have one two-way contract slot remaining that can be used.