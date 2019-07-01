Wolves release NBA Summer League roster

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be taking part in the NBA Summer League out in Las Vegas running from July 5 until July 15.

On Monday afternoon the team announced its 15-man roster for the four-game Las Vegas Summer League. Notable players on the roster include second-year players Josh Okogie and Keita Bates-Diop. Seecond-round draft pick Jaylen Nowell will also be taking part in the games for the Wolves.

The Wolves have announced their NBA Summer League roster. pic.twitter.com/GVZD8Dq4ky — Danny Cunningham (@RealDCunningham) July 1, 2019

The most notable player missing from the roster is the Wolves No. 6 overall pick Jarrett Culver. He’s not eligible to be on the roster as of right now, because the draft-night trade has not yet been approved by the NBA and is not expected to be finalized until July 6. At that point Culver would be eligible to be added to the roster and could play in the remainder of the team’s games.

The Las Vegas Summer League schedule for the Wolves is as follows: