Minnesota Timberwolves 2019-20 schedule announced

On Monday afternoon the Minnesota Timberwolves announced their 2019-20 schedule.

The Wolves will open up the season on October 23 in Brooklyn against the Nets before beginning the home portion of their schedule on October 27 against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

Each of Minnesota’s first six games of the season are against Eastern Conference opponents before their first Western Conference tilt is set for November 6 in Memphis.

In total the Wolves will play 13 back-to-backs on the season. The first one is set for November 10 and 11 (home vs Denver, at Detroit) and the last is set for a showdown in LA against the Lakers on April 12 and the Clippers on April 13.

The Wolves will play host to the five-time defending Western Conference Champion Golden State Warriors twice (Nov. 8, Jan. 2) and the defending NBA Champion Toronto Raptors on Jan. 18.

A full schedule breakdown can be found here.