Wolves and second-round draft pick agree to terms

After a relatively lengthy negotiation between the two sides, the Minnesota Timberwolves and second-round draft pick Jaylen Nowell have reached an agreement on a deal.

The deal was first reported by SKOR North’s Darren Wolfson.

First year guarantee comes in at around $1.4M, which is a win. That’s solid $$ for a second rounder. Team can claim a win with 3 years of team options. Comparable to Reid’s deal. Nowell expected to officially put pen to paper today. #Twolves https://t.co/jtV4zew8bS — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) August 6, 2019

Nowell’s deal is structured similarly to that of undrafted free agent Naz Reid. The first year is guaranteed, but the Wolves have three non-guaranteed years after that, essentially giving them three team options that run through the 2023 season.

Nowell was selected with the 43rd pick in the draft by the Wolves out of the University of Washington after being named the 2019 Pac-12 Player of the Year. His signing leaves just four players drafted that plan to play in the NBA left unsigned. He did not participate in the Las Vegas Summer League with the team due to a quad contusion.

The Wolves now have 15 guaranteed contracts for the 2019-20 season on their books.