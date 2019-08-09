Wolves sign Kelan Martin to two-way contract

The Minnesota Timberwolves have now exhausted both of their two-way contract slots after inking forward Kelan Martin to a deal on Friday morning.

Martin was with the Wolves during the Las Vegas Summer League and did well in helping to lead the team to a second-place finish with a 6-1 record. While in Vegas, Martin averaged a shade under 13 points per game and 6.6 rebounds. He had team-highs of 23 points against Dallas and 19 points against Memphis in the championship game.

Last season Martin played professionally in Germany for MHP Reisen Ludwigsburg. He averaged 14.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Prior to that, Martin was a four-year player for Butler University from 2014 until 2018. In his 136 game career with the Bulldogs he averaged 15.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. During his season year Martin started all 35 games for Butler, averaging 21.2 points and 6.6 rebounds as he was named First-Team All-Big East.

The Wolves roster now stands at 18 players, including both Martin and Jordan McLaughlin on two-way deals.