Report: Wolves add assistant GM

By Danny Cunningham | @RealDCunningham September 10, 2019 9:46 am


The Minnesota Timberwolves have spent the entirety of the offseason attempting to figure out what the best way to attack the future would be. That plan started with hiring Gersson Rosas as President of Basketball Operations and Ryan Saunders as head coach.

On Tuesday morning, it appears that the Wolves became a little bit closer to being a finished product as far as things go in the front office.

According to ESPN, the team has hired former player agent Joe Branch as an assistant GM.

As stated in the tweet, Branch represented numerous players in the NBA, including Caris LeVert, Justise Winslow, Josh Hart, Danny Green, and most recently, Kyrie Irving.

