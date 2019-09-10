Report: Wolves add assistant GM

The Minnesota Timberwolves have spent the entirety of the offseason attempting to figure out what the best way to attack the future would be. That plan started with hiring Gersson Rosas as President of Basketball Operations and Ryan Saunders as head coach.

On Tuesday morning, it appears that the Wolves became a little bit closer to being a finished product as far as things go in the front office.

According to ESPN, the team has hired former player agent Joe Branch as an assistant GM.

Sources: Minnesota hiring ROC Nation agent Joe Branch as assistant GM. Branch completes a front office transformation under Gersson Rosas. Branch’s clients included Caris LeVert, Justise Winslow and Josh Hart. His resume includes Nike, league office and Northwestern basketball. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 10, 2019

As stated in the tweet, Branch represented numerous players in the NBA, including Caris LeVert, Justise Winslow, Josh Hart, Danny Green, and most recently, Kyrie Irving.

This story will be updated should more news develop.