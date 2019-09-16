Wolves agree to deal with Jordan Murphy

Former Minnesota Golden Gophers basketball player Jordan Murphy will be sticking around the Twin Cities, at least for a little bit.

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced on Monday afternoon that they have come to terms with Murphy on a contract. The deal is an exhibit 10 contract, which means that if Murphy does not make the team out of training camp he will join the franchise’s G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves.

Murphy spent part of his summer in the Las Vegas Summer League with the Timberwolves. In Vegas he averaged 8.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game in seven games.

Murphy is very unlikely to make the NBA roster once it gets cut down from the 20-player maximum in training camp to the 15-player maximum when the season opens.