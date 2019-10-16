It’s early, but Jarrett Culver looks the part

Expectations for rookies can often be tough to gauge. Add in that the Minnesota Timberwolves paid the cost of Dario Saric to trade up from No. 11 overall to No. 6 overall to select Jarrett Culver, and those expectations may rise. Trying to figure out what would make for a successful rookie campaign for Culver is complicated.

Thus far Culver has looked like he’s belonged on the floor. There looked to be jitters early on in his first preseason appearance, but once that disappeared he’s shown traits that make him look the part of a legitimate NBA player. The obvious caveat is that he’s played less than a handful of games in which the final score means nothing.

Culver has been able to lead the offense for – at the very least – short spurts in a way that could help to open up certain lineups that could turn out to be some of Minnesota’s best. He’s been praised by head coach Ryan Saunders for his vision and his ability to pass, which isn’t something he was necessarily known for prior to camp.

“He’s been comfortable,” Saunders said. “I think you saw early on in the Phoenix game when you put an NBA jersey on for the first time it’s a little… it’s different. But he settled in pretty quick there. And we see that he can handle the ball. He’s a good decision-maker. He has work to do, like all of us do. But I think there’s a lot of promise there.”

If Culver can be flexible positionally on offense, the Wolves will be able to be more creative. As things stand now, Jeff Teague and Shabazz Napier are the only true point guards that are guaranteed to make the final roster – barring any trades that could happen. This means that Culver could get some time at that spot.

His ability to attack the basket is something that should help ease his transition to the NBA as well. Through his first four preseason games Culver has only taken a single shot that’s not either behind the 3-point line or in the paint (he made it!). He’s made 16 of his 23 attempts at the rim, and has been really good in that area with the exception of the Golden State game in which he was 2-of-5 on such attempts.

Obviously, not all of these attempts are a result of Culver getting to the rim himself. Some of them are by virtue of him cutting off the ball, others are thanks to him grabbing an errant shot of a teammate, and others are because he’s been able to drive to the rim. Any of these avenues will work, especially because his outside shot right now looks like it could be a work in progress.

Through the first four games in the preseason, Culver is connecting on just 27.8% (5-of-18) of his 3-point attempts. Yes, this is a small sample size – and it could mean absolutely nothing! – but it could be a foreshadowing of how he shoots the ball from outside early on in his career.

Right now, Culver’s outside shot to the naked eye looks to have a bit of a hitch at the top of it. This can happen at times when a player is trying to adjust to the NBA 3-point line. Culver’s shot still needs a bit of ironing out. It’s not something huge right now, but it’s something that’s worth monitoring at the moment.

With not every preseason game available on a reliable video platform, specific clips are difficult to track down – with no thanks to the NBA not making highlights available for download – at the moment. But his shooting looks similar to what it looked like prior to the NBA draft.

Jarrett Culver shooting it really well off the catch in a gym packed full of NBA scouts and high level executives. pic.twitter.com/0wJ0AMLDPk — Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) May 22, 2019

The minor pause at the top of his shot still has been present during long distance attempts in the preseason. That could be because of the new distance, or it could be something else, but for now, it exists.

That’s only a minor problem – and a fixable one at that – for the time being. Culver very well could develop into an above average shooter from the outside, but right now he doesn’t appear to be that.

“It feels good,” Cuvler said of his shot during this preseason. “Ever since I declared for the draft, I’ve been working on it since then. A lot of repetition, a lot of shots up and it feels good.”

Now, the good news is that seems to be the only true hole in his game at the moment. Culver has been able to do everything else at a high enough level to appear like he not only belongs on an NBA floor, but can be one of the better players on the Wolves right now, even as he’s still learning.

“I’m still learning and in the learning process and coach putting me out there, getting me in the mix, I’m just learning a lot about my defense and the terms we use, being out there, being effective on defense,” Culver said. “Offense, it’s a lot of space, so using that space and being efficient on the offensive end.”

The learning curve might be steep defensively for most young guys, but so far, he’s been able to pass that test. In the first four preseason games Culver has posted a defensive rating of 90.3, while the Wolves as a whole have posted a 102.9 defensive rating. Reading into these numbers can be dangerous due to the nature of preseason games, but this is still a solid sign, even if it might be a tad bit altered due to competition.

If he’s going to be matched up with the opposition’s lead guard at times, he should be able to have a size advantage on most nights. Culver measured at the combine at 6-foot-5 ¼ and a wingspan of 6-foot-9. If he plays more in the back court instead of spending time at the three, his size will be a benefit to him, where it will be neutralized at times while playing the three.

Offensively, one of the more encouraging things is that he’s been able to find success while still playing at a blistering pace. The Wolves lead the NBA in pace through the preseason with a mark of 113.63. With Culver on the floor that number is actually a bit higher, sitting at 114.76. Common sense would say that the team might need to try and slow things down to acclimate the rookie, but that hasn’t been the case whatsoever.

The learning process is going to last for awhile for Culver, as it does with just about every young player, but it’s a process that looks to be off to a terrific start. He’s going to be one of the keys to changing the trajectory of the Wolves as a franchise.