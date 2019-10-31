wolves

Karl-Anthony Towns gets 2-game suspension for fight with Joel Embiid

By Judd Zulgad | @jzulgad October 31, 2019 5:43 pm


The Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid were each suspended two games apiece on Thursday by the NBA for their skirmish in the third quarter of the 76ers’ 117-95 victory at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Sixers guard Ben Simmons was not fined, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Simmons jumped on Towns’ back to try to restrain him and game officials’ claimed Simmons was being a “peacemaker” in the fracas. The Timberwolves, according to ESPN, contended Simmons used a “dangerous chokehold.” Obviously, the NBA and Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA’s executive vice president of basketball operations, did not agree.

Below is a statement from Wolves president of basketball operation Gersson Rosas regarding Towns’ suspension. Towns will miss the Wolves’ game Saturday night in Washington and Monday against Milwaukee at Target Center.

