Towns and Embiid both ejected for fighting in Sixers-Wolves showdown

Things were not going well for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night in Philadelphia against the 76ers. While trailing 77-55 in the third quarter of the game, the Wolves then lost their best player after a fracas broke out.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid were tangled up in the back court while the Sixers pushed out in transition. The result of the events meant that both players were tossed from the game.

EMBIID VS. TOWNS RING THE DAMN BELL pic.twitter.com/Y7glrNEA8x — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 31, 2019

LOOK AT THIS MOVE SIMMONS PUT ON KAT pic.twitter.com/nCUHBjGO6Z — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 31, 2019

While Jeff Teague, Ben Simmons, and others were also involved in the scrum, no one other than Towns and Embiid were ejected from the game or assessed any technical fouls.