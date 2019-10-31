Zulgad: Breaking point: Karl-Anthony Towns’ willingness to fight sends important message

The Timberwolves can’t be pleased that Karl-Anthony Towns has been suspended for two games for his skirmish with the 76ers’ Joel Embiid on Wednesday night in Philadelphia. Towns is the Wolves’ superstar and his absence is costly both in terms of the money Towns will lose and the defeat(s) Minnesota is likely to suffer from him being out.

Those will be short-term issues. As for the long term, the Wolves have to see the benefits and be overjoyed about Towns standing up for himself in the third quarter of a 117-95 loss. Evidently Towns hard tired of being called soft and was even more tired of Embiid believing he could push him around and insult him whenever he wanted.

So Towns stood up for himself — and his team — and in wrestling to the floor with Embiid he delivered a message that these aren’t the same old Timberwolves and he certainly isn’t the same old KAT. That was a guy who had fantastic skill but appeared to cower whenever guys like Embiid or former teammate Jimmy Butler challenged him.

Under new president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas and coach Ryan Saunders, the Wolves have made it clear that Towns has been handed the keys to the organization. This is no longer Towns and Andrew Wiggins’ team, this is Towns’ team and his alone and he’s the one that every player on the roster is going to look to for guidance and direction. Towns is captain of the Wolves.

Towns made it clear that he was set to take charge as the Wolves opened the season with three consecutive victories and he averaged 32 points, 13.3 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks. But as the Wolves fell behind a better 76ers team on Wednesday there was another question. Was Towns just going to accept not only losing to Embiid again on the court but also losing the mental toughness game?

The answer was provided when Towns and Embiid got into it at one end of the floor as Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris was trying for a layup at the other end. Towns and Embiid were ejected from the game but that was a small price to pay for the fact that Wolves players, coaches, executives and fans finally saw that it was possible to push Towns too far.

“As you can see tonight, he’s got a lot of fight in him,” Wolves guard Jeff Teague told reporters. “Last year, I wouldn’t say he wouldn’t do that or he would’ve took it, but he’s here to make a statement. I think tonight it just showed a lot of heart. I’m riding with him.”

Teague is a veteran who often tells it like it is and gave some of the most insightful comments last season as the Wolves came unglued, in part because of Butler’s antics and the fact Butler made it clear he had no respect for Towns. It was fair to wonder at that time how come Towns didn’t take a swing at Butler in practice before the latter was traded to Philadelphia.

It was even more embarrassing when Butler, having been traded to the 76ers, led his new team to a 149-107 victory over the Wolves in Philly. Embiid scored 31 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the Jan. 15 victory. Butler had 19 points. Towns had only 13 points and three rebounds. Towns did nothing to stop his critics from calling him soft that night.

Towns had only 13 points and six rebounds on Wednesday in 22 minutes and his team lost by 22 points but you couldn’t call Towns soft after this one no matter how hard Embiid might have tried. (The social media exchange that Towns and Embiid had after the game was unnecessary and childish but that’s another story.)

This doesn’t mean Towns is now going to start throwing punches on a regular basis, but he did send an important message that he isn’t going to back down from anyone. His next chance to prove this is the case could come Feb. 26 when Towns and the Wolves will face the Heat and Butler in Miami.

That’s if Butler decides to test his former teammate. Unlike past years, it appears Towns will be ready to respond if that happens and that’s great news if you’re the Timberwolves.