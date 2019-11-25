Checking in on where the Wolves stand in the very early Western Conference playoff picture

The Minnesota Timberwolves started off this season on the right foot, winning their first three games before dropping eight of their next 13 to find themselves evened up at 8-8 through 16 games.

The Wolves being a .500-caliber team this far into the season might be a mild surprise, but it’s certainly not the most surprising thing that’s taken place in the Western Conference this season. Many expected the conference to be stronger than it’s ever been. Last season the LA Clippers won 48 games and captured the eight-seed in the playoffs. It wasn’t outlandish to think that it would take a similar effort to get into the playoffs this season.

Instead, there have been surprises at both the top and the bottom of the playoff picture as the season is almost a quarter of the way through. It might be best to look at the standings in terms of groups – or bubbles, that’s more fun – to see which teams really are in contention for what.

The ‘playoff lock’ bubble (5)

All five of these teams were considered by many to be locks for the playoffs during the preseason. Not much has changed in that sense, although some teams have certainly gotten off to hotter starts than others, there’s no reason to think that anyone from this group will be watching the playoffs instead of participating.

Los Angeles Lakers

The LeBron James/Anthony Davis pairing has been better than anyone could have expected it to be this quickly. They’re going to continue to improve, and James’ re-commitment to defense – helped by the fact he plays with five other All-Defense players – make the Lakers one of the most impressive teams in the NBA so far.

LA Clippers

We haven’t seen much of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard together on the floor, but this is a really good team as long as one of them plays. Even if neither of them is on the court, they’re still pretty formidable. The preseason favorite to win the title has shown reason that they’ll look the part when it matters.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets got off to a bit of a sluggish start at 3-3, but then rattled off eight straight wins to start to rise near the top of the Western Conference. They’re going to be tough to beat on a regular basis in the regular season. This is a franchise – led by James Harden – with plenty to prove in a playoff atmosphere, but there’s zero doubt they’ll get there.

Denver Nuggets

Like the Rockets, the Nuggets didn’t get off to the best of starts, but they’ve quietly strung together some nice wins to start the season and push themselves up near the top of the Western Conference. They might not be as strong as they were last year – partly due to Nikola Jokic appearing to be out of shape – but there’s no question they’re a playoff team.

Utah Jazz

The Jazz have probably been the most disappointing of the teams in this group so far, but it’s still tough to think they would miss the playoffs. Mike Conley Jr. is trying to figure out how to fit in with the Jazz offense, but when it clicks, they’re going to look like more of a threat.

The ‘it’s too early to call them a lock, but wow’ bubble (1)

Dallas Mavericks

Second year phenom Luka Doncic has looked like one of the five best players in the world. He’s been doing things that haven’t been done by someone his age since LeBron James way back in 2004. The Mavericks have been one of the better teams in the league and that’s been while Kristaps Porzingis has been searching for how to fit in. Lately he’s found it, and the Mavs have put together a streak of five in a row. They certainly look the part of a playoff team.

The ‘someone has to be the seven and eight seed bubble’ (3)

Phoenix Suns

The Suns have been one of the more surprising teams in the NBA so far this season. The additions of Aron Baynes and Ricky Rubio have helped to transform that team from a perennial bottom-feeder to a suddenly competent team. Devin Booker and Kelly Oubre are exciting young players complimented by the aforementioned veterans. Phoenix has benefitted by having a number of its games early on at home, but for the first time in a number of years there is hope in Phoenix.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Wolves have surpassed expectations early on with some impressive wins early on in the year. They’ve also dealt with their fair share of adversity, seeing how Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins, Jeff Teague, Josh Okogie, and Jake Layman have missed multiple games. Finding a way to be .500 as December nears isn’t an accomplishment the organization is going to be bragging about, but it’s a step in the right direction. With the way things have gone for the rest of the conference, this could be a playoff team.

Sacramento Kings

The Kings got off an awful 0-5 start but have rebounded nicely since, finding themselves at 7-8. Both De’Aaron Fox (ankle) and Marvin Bagley (thumb) have missed significant chunks to the season, but when that duo gets back for the Kings, they could take control of a playoff spot.

The ‘well, expectations were high’ bubble (3)

Portland Trail Blazers

Just a few months ago the NBA world was talking about Damian Lillard literally waving goodbye to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the playoffs after his 37-foot bomb at the buzzer of Game 5 sent them home for the summer and advanced the Blazers to the second round. Then they beat Denver to advance to the Western Conference Finals before falling in four games to the Golden State Warriors. Now, the Blazers have dug themselves a huge hole to try and get out of if they want to find a way into the playoffs. Frontcourt injuries have made things so bad for them that they went out and signed Carmelo Anthony to try and help. On the bright side, it feels like this team goes on a run of sorts before the All-Star break every year. That may need to arrive sooner this year for Portland.

New Orleans Pelicans

Like the Kings, the Pelicans got off to an abysmal start and have been better since. New Orleans has been without its top pick, Zion Williamson, for the entirety of the season so far, but he’s due back in mid-to-late December from knee surgery. Brandon Ingram has been one of the NBA’s most improved players so far, but it hasn’t always been enough, especially on the defensive end.

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs have made the NBA playoffs every year since the beginning of time – or at least that’s what it feels like. That streak is in serious jeopardy now. After San Antonio got off to a 3-0 start things have been bad. In their last 14 games the Spurs are just 3-11, including an eight-game losing streak. Things are rough defensively, and it might make sense for them to move on from DeMar DeRozan and maybe LaMarcus Aldridge as well. There are some fun young players in San Antonio, but this looks like the year that the Spurs miss the playoff for the first time since dinosaurs were roaming the planet.

The ‘well, expectations were NOT high’ bubble (2)

Oklahoma City Thunder

When the Thunder obliged with Paul George’s trade request this summer and then followed that with the trade of Russell Westbrook to Houston the writing was on the wall. The Thunder now are set to enter their first rebuild since the franchise relocated to Oklahoma City, and it’s off to that type of start. Chris Paul and Danilo Gallinari both could be moved during the season, but with a huge surplus of draft assets and some promising young talent, the future is still bright for the Thunder.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies don’t have the talent on the roster to make the playoffs, but rookie sensation Ja Morant sure is fun to watch. He’s got star potential written all over him. They might not win many games this season – and with their pick being top-6 protected that might not be the worst thing for them.

The ‘absolutely everything that could go wrong has’ bubble (1)

Golden State Warriors

Most of us are old enough to remember when the Golden State Warriors were the NBA’s dominant franchise. After all, it was just six months ago. Now, they’re gunning for the top pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. The Warriors lost Klay Thompson to a torn ACL in The NBA Finals in June and Kevin Durant left for Brooklyn via free agency. This was always going to be a bit of a bridge year for the franchise. Then, Steph Curry was lost for at least three months with a broken hand, Draymond Green has been in and out of the lineup with various injuries, D’Angelo Russell sprained his thumb, and the roster is mostly comprised of fringe – at best – NBA players. The result is the worst record in basketball.