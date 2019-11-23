Last Shots: Struggling against the zone, getting KAT the ball, and finding bright spots

MINNEAPOLIS – Twenty-two quick thoughts for the 22 points scored off the bench by Keita Bates-Diop in Minnesota’s 100-98 loss to the Phoenix Suns at Target Center on Saturday evening.

1. It’s no secret across the NBA that the Minnesota Timberwolves are not an excellent 3-point shooting team. It’s also not a secret that the Wolves are going to continue to hoist shots from deep despite the fact that they’re not among the league’s best at making them.

2. The Wolves rank third in the NBA with 39.8 3-pointers attempted per game. The only two teams that let it fly at a higher rate are the Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets. Despite being third in attempts, the Wolves are just 13th in 3-pointers made per game at 12.4.

3. It doesn’t take a math wizard to realize that there are going to be times when a team that shoots so many 3-pointers and connects on only 31.1% of them, there are going to be some rough nights.

4. Opposing teams have realized that this is who the Wolves are going to be. No matter who the personnel on the floor is for the Wolves, they’re going to have two goals offensively: attack the rim and bomb away from 3-point land. And against a team that is 28th in the NBA in 3-point percentage, teams are going to let them keep shooting.

5. With that in mind, the Wolves have seen quite a bit of zone defense lately and Saturday evening was no exception. The Suns deployed a zone scheme early and often against the Wolves and it worked.

6. “The zone took us out of a flow a little bit,” head coach Ryan Saunders said. “We missed some shots. And then we started pressing a little bit, I thought. With that, when you’re pressing sometimes you start moving too. I thought it wasn’t until the fourth quarter that we started getting some cuts to the basket and also some easier looks. It’s too bad that we had to wait until the fourth quarter to get it going in that sense.”

7. The Wolves went 2-of-12 in the first quarter from deep and found themselves trailing by seven. Just as Phoenix likely planned. For the whole game, the Wolves were 12-of-42 from 3-point range. None of that should come as any surprise, that’s who the Wolves are right now.

8. “I think we did a good job in the zone actually. I think we just didn’t make shots,” Karl-Anthony Towns said. “I think we got the shots we wanted out of the zone. We just didn’t make those shots. We had a lot of wing threes that clanked in and out. In the zone, we had, either from the top or from me in the middle where we hit the wing and it was a bang-bang from the wing to the corner, they didn’t go in. We got the shots we wanted out of the zone. I think that’s more of a false narrative that we didn’t do well in the zone. It was more that we didn’t make shots when we did exactly what we wanted to do.”

9. What Towns said does ring true, they are taking the shots they want. It just so happens that the shots the Wolves want to take on the perimeter right now are the same ones that their opponents want them to take.

10. A theme of this season has been that the Wolves are going to prioritize their new offensive system over the pieces that fill it out. The roster that’s in place right now is far from the ideal roster for this system, but the organization cares more about the system. They want to perfect the system with their core pieces, and when the right ancillary pieces are surrounding it, things will look much better. At least, that’s the hope.

11. Towns posted another big line, putting up 31 points and 17 rebounds on 11-of-19 from the floor. The issue at hand isn’t Towns’ performance by any imagination, it’s the inability, at times, for his teammates to get the ball to him. There were a number of instances on Saturday when Towns had a mismatch in the post or on the perimeter and his teammates couldn’t find a way to get the ball to him.

12. “I mean, I’m always going to be aggressive, especially in the fourth,” Towns said. “I get paid to be the best. I’m going to continue to do what I can to be in spots for my teammates and obviously take those shots when they’re given to me.”

13. Finding better ways to get the ball in Towns’ hands is imperative for the Wolves right now. It also shows just how difficult it can be to run an offense through a big man in today’s age of the NBA that’s dominated by guard play. Sure, Towns is one of the best big men in the league, but that also means it can be awfully hard to get the ball into his hands with the game on the line.

14. And the result of it being difficult to give the ball to the best player on the floor down by three with the clock winding down is a 35-foot attempt from the center court logo. But honestly, the way the game was going, it’s hard to envision Towns getting a much better look than he got. He can’t be faulted for pulling the trigger, even if he was a country mile from the hoop.

15. To express how difficult it was for the Wolves to get Towns the ball late in the game, this stat may best summarize. Of Towns’ 19 shot attempts on Saturday, only four of them came in the final period – of which Towns played all 12 minutes. His first shot of the quarter didn’t come until 4:08 on the clock, and his last two both came with less than 10 seconds remaining.

16. This wasn’t because he was being forced to pass out of double teams, it was because the team couldn’t find a way to get the ball into his hands.

17. As far as bright spots go for the Wolves, there were a few in Saturday’s game. Keita Bates-Diop has spent much of the season in the G League with the Iowa Wolves, but has been around the team over the past week or so to help out when Andrew Wiggins was away from the team and now with Robert Covington missing for personal reasons.

18. On Saturday night Bates-Diop showed he belongs in an NBA rotation. He had 22 points on 9-of-18 shooting to go with four rebounds and a pair of assists. With Layman, Covington, and Okogie all unavailable, he gave the Wolves 37 minutes.

19. “I thought he was aggressive, I thought he did a number of things, and I thought, defensively, he was pretty good, too,” Saunders said. “So, it’s a credit to him.”

20. The other positive takeaway for Minnesota was the first real extended action for Jordan Bell with the Wolves. He played 17 minutes, many of them in the second half, and was the guy that brought energy on an otherwise pretty sleepy Saturday afternoon. Bell only scored three points, but collected nine rebounds and a pair of blocks.

21. “Definitely a bright spot. I say it all the time, we do find positives,” Saunders said. “Losses are only losses if you don’t learn from them. And we have some things that we can learn from, but then we learn about each other and we learn about ourselves as a collective.”

22. The Wolves hit the road and take on the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.