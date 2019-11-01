The Plus-Minus: Wiggins taking over, Towns leaping, and the bell ringing

The Wolves are off to a hot start so far with a 3-1 record through their first four games of the young season. Karl-Anthony Towns has been electric, Andrew Wiggins has been up and down, but the Wolves as a whole have to be happy with how the season has started.

Wiggins’ takeover

Andrew Wiggins was having a disappointing night against the Miami Heat. He made 4-of-5 shots to start the game before missing his next eight shots.

Then, he caught fire. Wiggins finished with 16 points in the final six minutes of the game, and that includes a personal 11-0 run to put Miami to bed late. It was the type of stretch that legends are made from. It’s the type of thing that people talk about for years. It was the type of thing that people expected Wiggins to do eventually after he was the No. 1 overall selection out of Kansas in 2014.

The fact that it was such an abnormal thing to see out of Wiggins shines a negative light on what his career has been, but it also gives reason to believe that the best days are still in front of him.

This season Wiggins has had moments rather than full efforts. In the season opener against Brooklyn, Wiggins played a mostly not great game, but closed well down the stretch in the fourth quarter and overtime. Against Miami he started strong, ended up being benched in the second quarter, and then won the game in the fourth.

There hasn’t been consistency from Wiggins yet, there have been flashes. This is a process that isn’t going to happen overnight. It’s something that won’t always produce the results it did on Sunday night, but if the process goes according to plan, those results will be more frequent.

Towns is leaping towards superstardom

Karl-Anthony Towns is a monster on the basketball floor. Halloween was last night and Towns has absolutely spooked opponents so far this season. There’s an argument that through the first week-and-a-half of the season that he’s been the best player in the NBA. Towns was rewarded with the Western Conference Player of the Week for the first week of the season, and there’s no reason to think he’s slowing down.

What Towns is doing offensively is absolutely bonkers. His numbers against Philadelphia don’t look great – mostly due to his ejection, more on that later – but he’s dominated almost every other moment he’s been on the floor this young season.

His game on opening night against Brooklyn was fantastic, and it was even more impressive against Charlotte a couple of nights later. Even against Miami when his final line wasn’t quite as impressive, his first quarter forced Miami to completely alter their defensive game plan after he put up 15 quick points.

The Wolves – as constructed right now – will go as far as Towns can take them. The gap in talent between he and the next best player is substantial. If his play continues like this, he’s going to climb up the ranks of the NBA’s elite and find himself in the NBA MVP conversation for years to come.

Josh Okogie, the energizer

Okogie is a player that’s been limited offensively at times. Last season he turned in a 27% performance from behind the arc, which makes it so teams aren’t going to need to worry about him as a strong threat from the outside. That’s still the case as he’s only knocked down two of his seven attempted 3-pointers this year.

Even with that being the case, good things always seem to happen when Okogie’s on the floor. Entering the loss to Philadelphia on Wednesday night, the Wolves had outscored their opponents by 45 points when Okogie was on the floor. Even in that blowout loss, Okogie finished with the second-best rating of anyone that played 20 minutes of more.

If his outside game picks up, he’ll become much more valuable, but even if it doesn’t, there’s a place for Okogie on the floor.

Culver’s struggled

After looking pretty good in most of the preseason, rookie Jarrett Culver has had a tough introduction to the NBA. He didn’t knock down his first 3-pointer until he banked one in against Philadelphia. In total, he’s shooting just 26% from the floor in his first four games, has missed 4-of-5 at the charity strip, made only 1-of-9 from deep.

On the bright side, he can only go up from here.

Down on the farm

The Iowa Wolves are getting a makeover of sorts this season. Most NBA G League teams have just been used as a place to let non-NBA players play with no real ties to the parent organization or a place to send guys that are still developing so they can get the requisite court time they need to improve.

The latter was the case with Keita Bates-Diop last season, but it won’t be just like that this year.

The Wolves are placing an emphasis on making sure that the Iowa Wolves will be running the same type of systems as the Timberwolves. It’s going to be the place where they develop their talent in a way that’s similar to Major League Baseball with the minor leagues, just on a less frequent extent.

The Iowa Wolves released their training camp roster earlier this week, and it features three members of the Timberwolves. Bates-Diop will be there, as well as second-round draft pick Jaylen Nowell and undrafted free agent Naz Reid. Those three were inactive for all three of the Wolves games prior to the G League camp opening up, but will get the opportunity to get better even while they’re not actively contributing to the success of the Wolves on the court.

Ring the bell

Towns was in a fight with Joel Embiid on Wednesday night. By time you’re reading this, unless you live under a rock, it’s common knowledge. Scuffles like this happen from time to time in the NBA. There’s usually some sort of dustup in the league once every couple of weeks.

This was different, though. This wasn’t just a spur the moment pushing and shoving match. This one was seemed to be filled with real animosity. Normally the pushing and shoving matches don’t have a back story. This one did. It also had more to the story afterwards.

After the game, Towns chose to take the high road with the media, while Embiid took the opposite approach. Towns repeatedly just told reporters that it was a competitive game, while Embiid said, “I ain’t no bitch” to open up his press conference.

Things then spilled to social media, where Towns was far less reserved with what he really had to say.

Both Towns and Embiid got suspended for the on-court altercation, but according to The Athletic, the fact that they continued their beef on social media played into it, too.

The scuffle is what it is. It wasn’t the best NBA fight we’ve ever seen, and it wasn’t the worst, either. Seeing things spill over off the court is something that’s not exactly new, but it’s also something that hasn’t been seen to this extent, either. None of the parties come out of this entire thing looking good, except for maybe Jeff Teague, who did do a good job of playing a legitimate peacemaker in the fracas.