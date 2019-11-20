Timberwolves unveil new City Edition uniforms

MINNEAPOLIS — Each season every NBA team unveils new ‘City Edition’ uniforms for limited edition use during that season. Last year the Timberwolves wore Prince themed uniforms and on Wednesday morning they showed off what they’ll be wearing during the 2019-20 season.

The uniforms are meant to honor both cities, Minneapolis and St. Paul, as the home of the Timberwolves. The shade of blue, officially termed by the team as “element blue” is supposed to pay homage to the Mississippi River, the blue skies of summer, and the ice blue of a Minnesota winter. The white stripe on the left side of the uniforms also represents the Mississippi River.

“No other NBA team boasts two cities they can call home,” Wolves’ CEO Ethan Casson said at the unveiling on Wednesday morning. “This year’s Nike City Edition celebrates Minneapolis and St. Paul, the diverse people and neighborhoods that make the Twin Cities thrive, the great Mississippi River, physically that divides us, but also unites us.”

The Wolves will wear these uniforms a total of nine times throughout the season, five of them at home, with the first date coming on Dec. 13 against the LA Clippers.

This uniform is a clean look for the Wolves. It certainly isn’t the splash that was made last year with the Prince themed threads, but it’s certainly an upgrade from the gray City Edition set that the Wolves wore during the 2017-18 season.