What did Jimmy Butler and Charles Barkley think of the Towns-Embiid fight?

The scuffle between the Wolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns and the 76ers’ Joel Embiid on Wednesday night in Philadelphia earned a quick reaction from the NBA as both players were suspended for two games.

But what was the reaction from Atlanta, where Miami’s Jimmy Butler was preparing to play the Hawks on Thursday night. Butler’s tumultuous time with the Wolves ended last November when he forced a trade that landed him with Philadelphia. Butler had made it clear he had little respect for Towns and seemed to embrace playing with Embiid before bolting from Philadelphia.

So this reaction should have come as no surprise.

Jimmy Butler on KAT-Embiid scrap: "I like it." pic.twitter.com/V5V1TWvclB — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) November 1, 2019

As for Charles Barkley’s reaction to the incident on TNT? Let’s just say, he didn’t consider it a fight.