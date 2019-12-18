Last Shots: Another loss and more frustration for the Wolves

MINNEAPOLIS – Seventeen quick thoughts from Minnesota’s 107-99 loss at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night at Target Center.

1. Frustration is easy to see inside Target Center these days. The Wolves dropped their eighth straight game on Wednesday night, this one to the Pelicans. Coming into the game, neither one of these teams had won a game after Thanksgiving. That had to change on Wednesday, but obviously not in a good way for the Wolves.

2. Nothing is going right for Minnesota at the moment. Even after four days off filled with practices, things looked worse than they did prior to this break in the schedule.

3. “We just gotta take it ourselves,” Andrew Wiggins said. “We know they’re on a back-to-back and we had four days off. There’s no excuse to let them outwork us.”

4. The Pelicans came into Target Center riding a 13-game losing streak, which was almost a month long. Loss No. 13 for them, an overtime loss to the Brooklyn Nets, happened in New Orleans the night before. That wasn’t evident on the floor on Wednesday.

5. “It was disappointing. We had four days off. They’re on a back-to-back,” Wiggins said. “But you would think it was the other way around if you watched the game. They played harder. They got more of the loose balls. They played like they wanted it more. That’s the end result of it.”

6. The Wolves played one of their worst games of the season against New Orleans. Sure, Karl-Anthony Towns was unavailable with a knee injury, but that doesn’t excuse the fact that they were outplayed in just about every facet of the game.

7. “I mean, it’s very obvious that Karl is a big part of our offense and what he does, when things aren’t going well, a lot of times you’re able to get him in the post,” head coach Ryan Saunders said. “Hey, it’s the NBA. People don’t feel sorry for you. When guys are out, they saw that, and they took advantage of the opportunity.

8. “When you lose games it’s heavy. Especially on a streak. But I liked what we did the last couple days in practice. I know we felt good about those things. They didn’t translate tonight.”

9. This was the first time this entire season that New Orleans – the NBA’s 27th ranked defense – allowed fewer than 100 points in a game. On Tuesday, the Pelicans looked anemic offensively, scoring just 35 points in the first half against the Nets, and needing overtime just to reach 101. Their offensive rating on Tuesday was a measly 93.3. On Wednesday it was 105.3 – granted, that’s a huge improvement for a Wolves’ defense that has been the NBA’s worst this month.

10. It feels like just one thing after another for the Wolves. Towns missing the game, Jarrett Culver being out with an illness, and Robert Covington being removed from the starting lineup for disciplinary reasons – he showed up late for a team event – meant that there were three new starters from usual.

11. This, of course, was part of the frustration on Wednesday. One of many reasons. And that frustration spilled over on the bench in the fourth quarter when Gorgui Dieng slammed a water bottle to the floor, causing it to shatter and sparking members of the training staff to have to clean the water off the floor during the timeout.

12. Things don’t look like they’re going to get any easier, anytime soon for the Wolves. Now they have to head out west for a four-game road trip in which they’ll likely only be favored to win one of the games, and the way the Wolves have defended dynamic guards, the matchup against D’Angelo Russell and the Golden State Warriors is no gimmie.

13. This team has dealt with its fair share of adversity this season. Towns getting suspended, Wiggins’ absence dealing with a death in the family and then an illness, depth issues in the back court, and other injuries, but this is the toughest they dealt with.

14. It became easy to lose sight of what this team was expected to be externally when they got off to a 7-4 start. Suddenly things shifted from looking like a team that was a few years away to a team that looked ready for the playoffs in 2020. In hindsight, that may have changed how this streak is perceived. Sure, losing eight straight games is never looked upon as a positive thing, in any situation. But had this season not started off as promising as it did, there might not be quite as much frustration.

15. The Wolves have the taste of knowing what it’s like to win – albeit on a very small scale – by using their systems both offensively and defensively. They know it can work, it just hasn’t worked in almost a month now. They’re going to keep trying, and eventually it’s going to work for them.

16. “It hurts right now,” Saunders said. “I’m going to be the same person I am tomorrow that I was today. That’s wake up, go to work, and that’s what our group is going to do. Be positive about it, feel good about going into Denver, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

17. The Wolves are back in action on Friday night in Denver.