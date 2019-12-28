Last Shots: The defensive is improving, but the offense looks lost without Towns and Wiggins

MINNEAPOLIS – Thirteen quick thoughts following Minnesota’s 94-88 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at Target Center on Saturday night.

1. Winning isn’t always pretty in sports, and losing rarely is, and on Saturday night both were ugly. It was a game that somebody had to win, and Cleveland was more than happy to do so, but it was a night that it’s hard for anyone to feel good about. There’s no doubt the Wolves come away feeling worse, though.

2. Cleveland came into Target Center on the second night of a back-to-back – after falling in Boston on Friday – with Kevin Love unavailable, and still out a way to win. That included the Wolves forcing the Cavs into 29 turnovers – the most an NBA team has had in a win since 2004 according to Basketball-Reference.

3. Defense wasn’t the issue for Minnesota on Saturday. Forcing 29 turnover is obviously a terrific thing, and holding Cleveland to just 94 points is also something that should be considered a success. This marks two straight games that the defense has been at a winning level, going back to Thursday’s win at Sacramento.

4. “Yeah, I always want to find things build off of, but ultimately there’s always going to be more corrections to be made,” head coach Ryan Saunders said of the improved defensive play. “As a coach, you see those first. I see the 29 turnovers that we forced and you’re happy about that because I don’t think they were situations where we were out there gambling. But then I go to our fast break points and we only had 15. When you have 29 forced turnovers you should be able to get out in the open court 29 times roughly.”

5. There’s reason to be happy with the defense. After getting off to an awful start this month on that end of the floor, that Wolves have done some good things lately. But it doesn’t end there, unfortunately for them.

6. It’s everything that happened on the other side of the court that the Wolves need to figure out how to fix. Yes, Karl-Anthony Towns missed his sixth consecutive game with a left knee sprain, and yes, Andrew Wiggins was also missing with flu-like symptoms, but Cleveland entered the night as the NBA’s third-worst defense. Scoring shouldn’t have been an issue in any capacity for the Wolves.

7. Instead, Minnesota shot just 35.5% from the field and posted 88 points. Finding offense without Towns and Wiggins on the floor is always going to prove to be difficult, there’s no questioning that. But this type of performance offensively is still disappointing, even without that pair.

8. “It’s going to look different. That’s normal I’d say when you have your two best players (out), it’s going to look different. Even seen that we were able to get a win against Sacramento, but it wasn’t pretty,” Saunders said. “It’s not one of those things were those two guys are out so completely scrap a system. That’s not what I’m about, that’s not what we’re about.”

9. Without those two, Minnesota’s starting lineup only combined to score 38 points against Cleveland. Robert Covington was the only starter that reached double-figures for the Wolves with 14 points on 5-of-13 shooting. The two leading scorers were Jeff Teague, with 18 points off the bench, and Kelan Martin with 17 points. What made it more impressive was that this was Martin’s third game in three days, after playing against Sacramento on Thursday and for the G League Iowa Wolves on Friday night.

10. “Kelan was (energetic). I like his scoring ability,” Saunders said. “I like his shooting. He made three threes and down the stretch he was a guy we needed to have out there.”

11. The defense improving is a good sign for this team. That’s the end of the floor that it’s going to need to start at when improvement does come. Whether or not that remains the same with Towns back in the lineup is yet to be determined, but it’s definitely something to monitor.

12. Towns was on the floor prior to the game going through a modified warmup routine that included mostly taking shots from beyond the 3-point arc. Saunders keeps saying that he’s progressing and hasn’t put a timeline on a return for Towns. He said the same of Jake Layman, who is still in a walking boot after injuring his toe last month.

13. The Wolves are back in action on Monday night against Brooklyn. Talk to you then.