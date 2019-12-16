Wolves first quarter report card

We’re a little over a quarter of the way into the NBA season and after a hot start, things haven’t gone well for the Minnesota Timberwolves. The quick start showed a 7-4 record through the first 11 games, but since then they’ve gone 3-11, including losing their last seven straight, to drop to 10-15 on the year.

Hitting the 25-game point seems like a good place to evaluate what’s already been done and what could still be to come. Here’s a first quarter (ish) report card on the Wolves

Ryan Saunders: B

Saunders is in his first full season as head coach of the Wolves and the results have been mixed so far. While the team got off to the impressive start he was deservedly getting quite a bit of credit, and he’s certainly been taking his share of the blame while they’ve slid back down to reality.

But the thing that gets Saunders the greatest positive remark is the performance he’s been able to get out of Andrew Wiggins (more on him later). After a very lackluster first five years of his career, he looks like he’s turned a corner of sorts, and Saunders definitely deserves a ton of credit for helping to make that happen.

Karl-Anthony Towns: B+

Towns continues to be one of, if not the best, offensive big men in the game. He’s been elite at that end so far this season. That’s never been the question about him, though. At this point, offensive excellence is expected from him. He’s going to re-write the record books on the offensive end of the floor for this franchise. Numbers that Kevin Garnett and Kevin Love put up on their best days with the Wolves look like routine nights for Towns. He’s that good.

The other end of the floor is still a bit of a work in progress for Towns. At first it looked like he had made some improvements on the defensive end, but those have slipped a little bit as the defense of the Wolves has gotten worse as of late. And the question of whether or not Towns can be a leader on a good team is still yet to be known.

Andrew Wiggins: B+

As mentioned above, Wiggins has started to do some of the things that many thought he would be able to as a 19-year old coming out of Kansas way back when. The consistency isn’t quite there yet, but the flashes have been brighter and more sustainable than they had been in the past.

Wiggins’ shot selection has been the sticking point of his critics for his entire career, but that’s been changed for the most part. The result has been a career high in 3-point attempts per game and attacking the rim at an increased frequency. One question about Wiggins heading into the season was whether or not he would show enough to attract a buyer on the trade market at some point. Now, the question has become would the Wolves want to bother dealing him?

Defense: D+

Part of the reason they Wolves got off to such a strong start was their performance on the defensive end of the floor. When Minnesota was 7-4 they ranked 14th in the NBA with a defensive rating of 105.7. Middle of the pack would’ve been very acceptable for this roster in a new system, and that’s why they were able to win the games they were winning while the offense was a work in progress.

Since then the defense has been awful, especially in the month of December. The Wolves have posted an NBA-worst defensive rating of 123.5 in their seven games and have dropped to 22nd overall for the season with a mark of 111.4. Something needs to be fixed on that end, or the losses are going to continue to pile up.

Following the system: B+

Offensively, the Wolves have been playing well enough to win games lately. They’re currently 14th in the NBA in offensive rating (108.3), and that’s despite the fact that many of the role players surrounding Towns and Wiggins are below average shooters.

The Wolves have potentially found the right system that will win them plenty of games in the future, but right now they don’t have the right pieces to execute it. That was always going to be the case, and as Saunders said early in the year, the system is going to be emphasized over the personnel for the time being, and the result has shown so far.