Wolves losing streak serves as a reminder that this process will take time

The Minnesota Timberwolves have lost 10 games in a row. They haven’t been on the winning side of a game since the night before thanksgiving. After a promising start, things have gone awry rather quickly. The team got off to a 7-4 start but has since gone 3-14, including losing the last 10 consecutively, which is the longest losing streak since a 12-game streak during the 2014-15 season.

The losing is frustrating for everyone involved. From players, coaches, and executives to fans, no one likes to lose, and nor should they. But at a certain point it must be stated what the expectations of this team were prior to the season.

There wasn’t anticipation of the Wolves making a run towards the playoffs or leaping into contender status. There was an expectation that the team was going to be going through growing pains with a first-year coach, a number of new players, and a system offensively that many of them didn’t quite fit. It was always supposed to be a year in which the system was prioritized over the personnel operating within it, in which Karl-Anthony Towns was supposed to take another step towards superstardom, and in which Andrew Wiggins was supposed to start redeeming himself.

All those things have happened, for the most part, so far this season. On the positive end, Towns has been really good – when he’s been healthy – and Wiggins has consistently been better than in previous years and has flirted with flashes of brilliance. In the same breath, it’s been evident that not all of the pieces fit offensively, especially in a 3-point happy system.

A losing streak of this magnitude is something that took a number of different variables to come true. If Jordan Bell’s jersey is tucked in against Oklahoma City, that game is more than likely a win. If Karl-Anthony Towns doesn’t miss games against New Orleans, Denver, and Portland, any of those three games could have been a victory, especially the first and last of the three. If the Dallas Mavericks don’t get white hot from 3-point range in the fourth quarter, the Wolves may have found a way to get a win.

This isn’t being pointed out to let the team off the hook. Anytime a losing streak reaches double-digits, there deserves to be heavy criticism.

The team isn’t playing well enough to win defensively on most nights. Over this losing streak they’re allowing 119 points per 100 possessions, as you might guess that’s the worst figure in the NBA. In fact, that number would be the worst defensive rating in NBA history if stretched out for a full season, topping the putrid defensive rating of 116.8 posted by the Cleveland Cavaliers last season.

Offensively, they’ve been able to score at a decent enough rate to win games – their offensive rating of 109.6 ranks 15th in the NBA during December – but it hasn’t been enough to offset the defensive ineptitude. They are sticking to the system, remaining fourth in the NBA in 3-pointers attempted per game, but they’ve slipped down to 29th in 3-point percentage. If that doesn’t convince anyone that there’s a shooting problem on the Wolves, taking a gander at the free throw numbers only furthers the point. The Wolves attempt the third-most free throws in the NBA, but rank 19th in free throw percentage, converting only 76% of the time.

Thinking to how things got here is interesting, not because much more diving into the losing streak needs to be done, but more so into how the team got off to such a hot start.

The Wolves won their first three games by taking care of a Brooklyn team with plenty of new pieces, a Charlotte team in its second game since moving on from Kemba Walker, and a Miami squad that didn’t have Jimmy Butler. The Wolves have been able to feast on the Eastern Conference, holding a 6-3 record so far, and their first six games of the season came against the typically inferior conference. Since that start, 19 of the last 22 games have come against the Western Conference, the Wolves are just 4-15 against the West, with just one of those wins coming against a team above .500 (Utah).

The quick start led many people to buy into this team as one that could be ahead of schedule – I’m certainly a bit guilty of it myself. The losing streak has served as a reminder that turning this organization around is a process that was never going to be completed with the snap of a finger. There’s still a tangible plan in place for the Wolves, and while a 10-game – or however long this lasts – losing streak wasn’t part of the plan, it isn’t something that derails the plan, either.