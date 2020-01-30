KAT gets a break: Wolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns left off NBA All-Star roster

Karl-Anthony Towns won’t be returning to the NBA All-Star Game after being selected the past two seasons. The Timberwolves center wasn’t among the reserves named to the Western Conference team on Thursday.

Towns’ absence from the game isn’t a surprise considering the Wolves are 15-32, putting them ahead of only Golden State (10-38) in the Western Conference. Towns is averaging a career-high 26.9 points this season with 10.7 rebounds in 30 games. He has missed 17 games because of suspension (two games), injury and illness.

The captains for this season’s game, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, will divvy up the teams on Feb. 6 in a nationally televised show. The game will be played on Feb. 16.