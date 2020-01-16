Wolves make deal with Atlanta Hawks

The Minnesota Timberwolves might look a little bit different by the time the season ends in terms of how the roster is constructed, and Thursday morning was one step in that direction.

The team has traded point guard Jeff Teague and wing Treveon Graham to the Atlanta Hawks for guard Allen Crabbe, a source confirmed to SKOR North. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Teague spent parts of three seasons in Minnesota, averaging 13.4 points and 7.1 assists per game. He was a starter for the entirety of his first two seasons, but was shifted to the bench during this year in an effort to open up more things offensively for Andrew Wiggins.

Graham was added this summer as part of a deal with the Golden State Warriors after he was part of the deal that helped to land Kevin Durant in Brooklyn and D’Angelo Russell in the Bay Area. In his 33 games with the Wolves, Graham averaged 5.2 points per game on 35% shooting from the field, including an abysmal 24% from beyond the 3-point arc.

Crabbe started off his career as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers before being dealt to Brooklyn prior to the 2017-18 season. He then was part of a trade that sent Taurean Prince to the Nets prior to this season in order to help open up salary cap space to sign both Durant and Kyrie Irving. This year with the Hawks, Crabbe is 5.1 points per game in 18.6 minutes. Throughout his career, Crabbe is a 38.9% shooter from beyond the arc, which is a skill the Wolves have badly needed.

Crabbe is an unrestricted free agent after this season.

With this trade, the Wolves have also opened up a roster spot, making room to potentially sign two-way player Kelan Martin to a full-time NBA deal or to make a future trade work. Their roster now stands at 14 full-time NBA contracts and two two-way contracts.