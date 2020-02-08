Bruised quadriceps will keep D’Angelo Russell from making Wolves debut on Saturday

Timberwolves fans will have to wait to see guard D’Angelo Russell make his debut with the team. The Wolves announced that Russell will not play Saturday night against the Los Angeles Clippers at Target Center because of a bruised right quadriceps.

Russell, obtained on Thursday before the NBA trade deadline in a deal that sent Andrew Wiggins to Golden State, did not play on Monday for the Warriors in Washington, but scored 17 points and played 32 minutes on Wednesday at Brooklyn. Russell spent last season with the Nets.

“We expect him to be day-to-day,” Wolves coach Ryan Saunders said Saturday. “He’s been doing shooting and some of those things, too. But he’s been around all of us, spent a lot of time in the last two days, (and) he’s eager to learn the offense, learn the coverages.”

Russell was doing work before Saturday’s game and could make his debut with the Wolves on Monday night in Toronto.

The Warriors, meanwhile, expect Wiggins to make his debut with them on Saturday night against the Lakers in San Francisco.