Celtics to retire Kevin Garnett’s No. 5 next season

Kevin Garnett spent his first 12 seasons with the Timberwolves and finished his career with Minnesota, but it will be the Boston Celtics who are the first to retire his jersey number.

The Celtics announced Thursday night that they will raise No. 5 to the rafters at TD Garden next season. Garnett spent six seasons with Boston and won a championship with the Celtics in 2007-08.

Garnett played 396 of his 1,462 games with the Celtics, while playing 970 games wearning No. 21 with the Wolves. He was the fifth overall pick in the 1995 draft by the Wolves and was reacquired by Flip Saunders in a February 2015 trade with the Brooklyn Nets.

Saunders had to convince Garnett to return to Minnesota because things hadn’t ended well between the future Hall of Famer and owner Glen Taylor after Garnett was traded to the Celtics in July 2007. The expectation was that Garnett would eventually get involved in Wolves ownership following his second stint with the team but that fell apart after Saunders died in October 2015 because of complications associated with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Any repair that was done in the relationship between Garnett and Taylor fell apart after Saunders passed. The Wolves haven’t given out Garnett’s jersey number since he left and would like to retire it but Garnett isn’t interested at this point.