Karl-Anthony Towns has fractured left wrist, will be reassessed in two weeks

Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns has a fractured left wrist and will be out at least two more weeks. The Wolves, in a press release Friday, announced that Towns will be reassessed in 14 days.

Towns did not play in the Wolves’ final game before the All-Star break because of the injury and was wearing a brace on the wrist. In the release, the Wolves announced that “while Towns has been diligent in treatment with a goal of return to play, he has been assessed by multiple specialists over the last several days and the team continues to gather information on the optimal management strategies.”

Towns initially had an X-ray on Jan. 25 after injuring it in the Oklahoma City game. The X-ray came back negative and Towns tried to play through it from there. — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) February 21, 2020

Towns has played in 35 games this season and is averaging 26.5 points and 10.8 rebounds in 33.9 minutes per contest.