Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns underwent an MRI on Wednesday that revealed an injury to his left wrist.

Towns will miss Wednesday’s game against Charlotte and undergo further evaluation over the All-Star break, according to the team. Towns has played in 35 games this season and is averaging a career-best 26.5 points and 10.8 rebounds in 33.9 minutes per contest.

With the All-Star break coming up after Wednesday, the Wolves won’t play again until Feb. 21 when they play host to Boston.