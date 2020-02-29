Timberwolves place veteran guard Allen Crabbe on waivers

The Timberwolves waived veteran Allen Crabbe on Saturday, ending the guard’s short stint with the team.

Crabbe was acquired by the Wolves on Jan. 16 in a deal that sent Jeff Teague and Treveon Graham to the Atlanta Hawks. Crabbe, 27, averaged 3.2 points and 1.3 rebounds in only nine games with the Wolves.

Crabbe missed his fourth consecutive game on Friday night in Orlando because of what the Wolves termed a personal matter. In his seventh season, Crabbe also has played for Portland and Brooklyn.