Report: Warriors end Russell talks (for now) with Wolves; Covington appears headed to Rockets

The Timberwolves might be out on D’Angelo Russell, but that doesn’t mean they won’t make a deal before the NBA trade deadline at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Tuesday night that the Golden State Warriors are moving on from Russell conversations with the Wolves “at this juncture,” and then reported the Wolves are in serious discussions on a deal that would send Robert Covington to the Rockets and Clint Capela to the Hawks. The Wolves would get back Evan Turner from the Hawks and draft compensation in a deal that potentially involves a fourth team.

Putting the pieces together that would indicate the Wolves still have hope of sending that draft pick compensation to Golden State in a potential deal for Russell. The Wolves have spent several days putting together offers to try to get Russell from Golden State, but “to this point” are reportedly not willing to meet the Warriors’ asking price, according to The Athletic.

That doesn’t mean talks won’t be re-started — the Warriors making this public is probably part of the negotiations — so the Wolves might not be out on Russell.

Sources: Minnesota, Atlanta, Houston are in serious discussions on a deal that would send Robert Covington to Rockets and Clint Capela to the Hawks. Evan Turner and draft compensation involved in current talks to Timberwolves. Potential fourth team too. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2020