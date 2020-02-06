Report: Wolves acquire D’Angelo Russell, send Andrew Wiggins to Golden State

Gersson Rosas finally landed the guy Karl-Anthony Towns wanted only a few hours before the 2 p.m. NBA trade deadline on Thursday. Now, the question is whether the move will result in victories?

The Wolves acquired point guard D’Angelo Russell from Golden State in a deal that will send Andrew Wiggins, a 2021 protected first-round pick and a 2021 second-round pick to Golden State, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The Warriors also will send Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman to the Wolves. Wojnarowski reported the 2021 pick is protected to No. 3 and becomes unprotected in 2022.

Timberwolves 2021 pick protected to No. 3, and becomes unprotected in 2022, per sources. Minnesota kept pushing for Russell, who it has wanted since summer free agency and finally got the point guard Gerssson Rosas imagined pairing with KAT. https://t.co/kfDNvsdBHX — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Clarification: Minnesota's second-round pick going to Golden State is in 2021 — not 2022. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

The Wolves pursued Russell during the offseason but the restricted free agent was dealt to Brooklyn in the deal that involved Kevin Durant last July. Rosas, the Wolves’ first-year president of basketball operations, wanted to get Russell because he and Towns are good friends and the feeling was the pairing would work.

The Wolves have lost 13 consecutive games and are 15-35 on the season. Rosas traded five players, including Robert Covington, on Tuesday in a move that basically dismantled the Wolves roster.

Russell, who has three years remaining on the $117 million max contract he signed as part of the sign-and-trade between the Nets and Warriors, is averaging a career-high 23.6 points this season.

The trade ends Wiggins’ six-year tenure with the Wolves. Wiggins was taken first overall by Cleveland in 2014 and then traded to the Wolves in the deal that sent Kevin Love to Cleveland in August of that same year. The 24-year-old Wiggins, who is in the second year of a five-year, $147,710,050 contract with the Wolves, never came close to living up to expectations in Minnesota.

He was averaging 22.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game this season.