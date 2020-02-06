The trades keep coming: Timberwolves send Gorgui Dieng to Memphis

Timberwolves president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas continued to remodel the team’s roster as the NBA trade deadline approached at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Hours after acquiring D’Angelo Russell from Golden State in a trade that sent Andrew Wiggins to the Warriors, and two days after dealing away five players in a four-team trade, Rosas sent Gorgui Dieng to Memphis for forward James Johnson, according to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

Johnson, who was dealt to Memphis earlier Thursday by the Miami Heat, was averaging 5.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 18 games this season. Johnson, who is in his 11th NBA season, will turn 33 on Feb. 22.

Dieng, 30, a first-round pick in 2013, was in his seventh season with the Wolves. He was averaging 7.4 points and 5.6 rebounds in 46 games this season.

Since Tuesday, the Wolves have traded Robert Covington and Jordan Bell to Houston, Keita Bates-Diop, Shabazz Napier and Noah Vonleh to Denver, Wiggins to Golden State and Deing to Memphis.

Since Rosas took over the Wolves last May there are only two players who remain on the roster: Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Okogie.